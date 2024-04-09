Cal Poly Associated Students Inc. introduces new space on campus

SAN LUIS OBISPO, Calif. – Cal Poly's Associate Students Inc. (ASI) announced The Forum as a new reservable space for the campus community available to all later this month.

Technological advancements make the space perfect for TV viewing, virtual meetings, presentations and collaboration on other projects for up to 100 students at a time.

ASI originally advocated for the space in 2017 and finally secured funding for the building in 2020 in addition to a new lactation room in building 19A for accessibility.

“The Forum is something we’ve been working on since 2017, through unforeseen challenges caused by the pandemic," said ASI Facility Management Director Ron Skamfer. "It is exciting to be able to offer a new reservable space within ASI’s portfolio of managed facilities on campus, which has been an identified need for our campus community. This space and the work that went into it is something we are proud of. This achievement stands as a testament to the unwavering dedication of ASI and the UUAB in addressing the evolving needs of the campus community.”

Students can reserve spaces not just at the Forum but any ASI building at the Managed Facilities section of the ASI website.