Grover Beach celebrates streetscape groundbreaking, federal funding for public safety upgrades

GROVER BEACH, Calif. – Monday is a big day for the City of Grover Beach as it celebrates a pair of significant events for the community.

During a groundbreaking ceremony held along West Grand Avenue, city leaders commemorated the start of an anticipated streetscape improvement project that will soon transform the busy downtown roadway.

In addition, Congressman Salud Carbajal formally presented Grover Beach with a ceremonial check for $543,000, representing the amount of federal funding he recently secured that will allow the city to purchase several public safety technology upgrades.

With the funding, the police department will purchase new in-car video recorders, public safety cameras, license plate readers and multi-band radios.

"Monday is sure to be an exciting, monumental day for the City of Grover Beach,” said Grover Beach Mayor Karen Bright. “On behalf of our entire Council, I extend my heartfelt gratitude to Rep. Carbajal and his team for their efforts to champion our community in Congress. These federal funds are vital to helping the City modernize our public safety equipment, ensuring we have the best tools available to protect our residents."