San Luis Obispo Police cite 13 vehicles during traffic safety operation Thursday

SAN LUIS OBISPO, Calif. – The San Luis Obispo Police Department (SLOPD) cited 13 vehicles for a variety of safety violations during a traffic safety operation Thursday morning.

Bikers and drivers were cited for several violations including stop sign violations, cell phone violations, biking on the wrong side of the road and blocking an intersection.

“Safety is a shared responsibility, with drivers/bicyclists holding the greatest responsibility to keep other road users safe,” SLOPD Sgt. Evan Stradley said. “We hope this operation serves as a reminder to everyone to practice due care and to look out for one another.”

This citywide operation took place at 7-11 a.m. and 15 people were contacted during the period.