San Luis Obispo County Behavioral Health Department announces partnership with County Libraries through April

SAN LUIS OBISPO, Calif. – The San Luis Obispo Behavioral Health Department (SLOBHD) announced Friday its partnership with County Libraries through April for awareness galleries on substance abuse.

Both organizations will showcase Awareness Galleries focused on mental wellness and substance use to educate the community on stress management techniques and the dangers of substance abuse.

These interactive galleries will be available at County branches in Cambria, Los Osos and Nipomo until April 30 and are in conjunction with various support campaigns on alcohol, stress and distracted driving.

For more information and behavioral health resources, visit the SLOBHD website.