County of San Luis Obispo Parks and Recreation Department announces temporary road closure

today at 2:00 pm
Published 2:28 pm

MORRO BAY, Calif. – The County of San Luis Obispo Parks and Recreation Department announced Friday that Upper State Park Road will be closed starting April 15 until June 7 due to an ADA project at Morro Bay Golf Course.

Traffic will not be allowed during this time and all drivers will be directed to South State Park Road.

Morro Bay Gold Course and black Hill Road will still be accessible to vehicles through State Park Road from the west Park entrance on Main Street or from South Bay Blvd. from lower State Park Road.

