Single car crashes into home at 130 Foothill in San Luis Obispo Thursday

SAN LUIS OBISPO, Calif. – San Luis Obispo Police Department (SLOPD) responded to a single-car crash into a home at 130 Foothill just after 1 a.m. Thursday morning.

SLOPD officers detailed that the driver was traveling eastbound on Foothill and failed to turn after going too fast.

The car bounced off the home and hit two parked cars in the driveway before SLO Fire removed the driver as the lone passenger in the vehicle, explained the SLOPD.

SLO Fire then transported the driver to a local hospital for moderate injuries who is suspicious of DUI, though no arrest or booking was made due to injury, according to the SLOPD.

No one inside the home was injured but DUI charges will be requested, said the SLOPD.