Habitat SLO launches Groundbreakers Club Wednesday

SAN LUIS OBISPO, Calif. – Habitat for Humanity San Luis Obispo (Habitat SLO) recently launched its Ground Breakers Club to help its initiative toward self-reliance in homeowning Wednesday.

The club will provide reliable income through donations to help local seniors stay in their own homes as well as help families move toward owning their own homes in the community.

“Ground Breakers are a special group of donors who go above and beyond in demonstrating their

dedication to affordable, safe housing in our community through recurring monthly giving,” said Nick

Rasmussen, Habitat SLO County CEO. “Habitat SLO County Ground Breakers are motivated by a strong

connection to our mission, our work, and our Partner Families.”

For more information on the new Groundbreakers Club or to donate, visit its website.