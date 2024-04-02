Paso Robles Fire & Emergency Services reminds residents of City’s weed abatement program

PASO ROBLES, Calif. – Paso Robles Fire & Emergency Services (PRFES) reminded residents about the City's weed abatement program to decrease fire hazards within their homes.

Property owners must maintain standards for fire prevention as inspections will begin May 13.

Entire properties and not just front yards must be accounted for to ensure the safety of each neighborhood, not just each home.

The following information was provided through a press release by the City of Paso Robles:

Properties under 10 acres should take the following measures to ensure fire safety before the prescribed deadline:

that may be green now but dries later. Remove all cuttings. Clear all dead leaves, weeds, brush, trees, and tree limbs.

Remove excess trash, wood, or other combustibles from the property.

any roadway, 10 feet from any driveway, and a minimum of 100 feet around all structures. Clearance shall be a minimum of fifty feet around oak trees.

eighteen inches in height may be maintained where necessary on slopes at or above forty five degrees to stabilize the soil and prevent erosion. These requirements are for all portions of your property, including your backyard.

Properties must be cleared of hazardous fuels year-round.

Properties over 10 acres should abide by these guidelines:

Properties greater than 10 acres shall include fire breaks at the Fire Marshal’s discretion.

roadway. Abatement work under the dripline of an oak tree shall not disturb the soil.

Properties must be cleared of hazardous fuels year-round.

Exemptions to these rules include those growing hay or grain awaiting harvest and fenced pastures where existing livestock will lower weed amounts.

Questions about those performing said practices or lot cleaning can be directed to PRFES via phone call at 805-227-7560.