Morro Bay man dies after fatal car crash Friday night

SAN LUIS OBISPO, Calif. – The California Highway Patrol of San Luis Obispo (CHP SLO) responded to an incident on SR-1 southbound, north of South Bay Blvd. on Friday night.

A Morro Bay man drove 65 miles an hour on the highway with heavy rain and strong winds possibly impacting his driving, according to CHP SLO.

The driver then lost control of his 2006 Toyota where the vehicle veered off the road, struck a tree and flipped over which ejected him from the car onto Quintana Road, explained CHP SLO.

CHP SLO mentioned that the 43-year-old suffered fatal injuries and was not wearing his seat belt at the time of the crash.