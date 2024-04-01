Skip to Content
San Luis Obispo County

Morro Bay man dies after fatal car crash Friday night

California Highway Patrol San Luis Obispo Area
By
today at 10:40 am
Published 10:35 am

SAN LUIS OBISPO, Calif. – The California Highway Patrol of San Luis Obispo (CHP SLO) responded to an incident on SR-1 southbound, north of South Bay Blvd. on Friday night.

A Morro Bay man drove 65 miles an hour on the highway with heavy rain and strong winds possibly impacting his driving, according to CHP SLO.

The driver then lost control of his 2006 Toyota where the vehicle veered off the road, struck a tree and flipped over which ejected him from the car onto Quintana Road, explained CHP SLO.

CHP SLO mentioned that the 43-year-old suffered fatal injuries and was not wearing his seat belt at the time of the crash.

Article Topic Follows: San Luis Obispo County
CHP-San Luis Obispo Area
fatal car crash
KEYT
MORRO BAY
san luis obispo county

Jump to comments ↓

Author Profile Photo

Caleb Nguyen

BE PART OF THE CONVERSATION

News Channel 3-12 is committed to providing a forum for civil and constructive conversation.

Please keep your comments respectful and relevant. You can review our Community Guidelines by clicking here

If you would like to share a story idea, please submit it here.

Skip to content