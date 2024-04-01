Atascadero Police officers arrest man for firearm-involved bar fight early Sunday morning

ATASCADERO, Calif. – Atascadero Police Department (APD) officers responded to multiple calls of a bar fight at the Whiskey and June Bar at 1:45 a.m. Sunday morning.

The APD explained that a 26-year-old Nipomo man confronted others, pulled out a firearm and pointed the weapon at others before he fled the scene in a car.

APD officers later held up the man's car at a traffic stop where he and three others were detained. The driver was found to be the person responsible for the fight.

The APD later arrested the Nipomo resident for several charges including Assault with a Deadly Weapon, felony making criminal threats, carrying a loaded firearm in a vehicle and DUI.

Officers then transported the 26-year-old to the San Luis Obispo Jail with no immediate word on bail or a court date.