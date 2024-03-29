Adventist Health and Tenet Healthcare finalize acquisition of several Central Coast hospitals Friday

CENTRAL COAST REGION, Calif. – Adventist Health announced both the Sierra Vista Regional Medical Center and the Twin Cities Community Hospital as new additions to its network Friday.

Both hospitals now join Adventist Health's new Central Coast Service Area under new names of Adventist Health Sierra Vista and Adventist Health Twin Cities in San Luis Obispo County.

Adventist Health president and CEO Kerry L. Heinrich joined hospital rounds at Sierra Vista Regional Medical Center Friday morning and shared his thoughts on the transaction.

“It was truly a privilege to round on patients this morning, an invigorating experience with an

incredible team of clinicians,” said Heinrich. “I am grateful for the opportunity to expand our mission

to the Central California Coast. We are committed to providing access to the full continuum of care

that our patients deserve and is absolutely essential to the community.”

Eleze Armstrong, who held leadership positions at both facilities, will now assume interim CEO leadership starting Friday.

Patients will not be affected by the transition and all insurance plans remain eligible for coverage. Patients should also note that appointments should still be kept by the same providers if previously scheduled.