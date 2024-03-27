Nipomo man dies after single-vehicle rollover on Orchard Road Wednesday morning

SAN LUIS OBISPO, Calif. – California Highway Patrol (CHP) units in SLO County responded to a single-vehicle rollover crash near Orchard Road and Faith Drive Wednesday morning.

One witness saw the vehicle in a nearby field and called CHP who later found a 37-year-old man presumably ejected from the car, according to CHP.

Fire personnel later joined CHP and pronounced the Nipomo resident dead at the scene due to blunt force trauma, stated the CHP.

The CHP also detailed that the crash happened early in the morning due to high speed and a failed turn that caused the rollover.

CHP investigators noted that the driver was not wearing a seat belt at the time of the crash and are looking into the possibility of drugs or alcohol as causes for the incident.