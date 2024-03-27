City of Paso Robles announces closure of Centennial Park path and trail for next week

PASO ROBLES, Calif. – The City of Paso Robles Public Works Department announced Wednesday the closure of Centennial Park path and trail for maintenance in early April.

The entire trail will be closed from its start at Lana Street to Nickerson Drive and also from the trailhead to Andrea Circle.

For convenience, the City coordinated the maintenance work while the Paso Robles Joint Unified School District is on spring break from March 28 to April 5.

The path will be fully closed for three days but the City advises students who use the trail for school commutes to find alternate routes should repairs take longer.

For more information or to ask questions about the closure, contact Kevin Wells of the City of Paso Robles Public Works Department via phone at 805-237-3861.