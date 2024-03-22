Skip to Content
San Luis Obispo County releases updated primary election results

SAN LUIS OBISPO, Calif. – SLO County Clerk-Recorder Elaina Cano released updated ballot results after the most recent counting for the Presidential Primary Election on March 5.

SLO County's voter participation rate is now up to 51.9% of registered voters, nearly 17% above the statewide average of 35%.

Cano anticipates that November's general election will bring even more voters to decide on candidates at both the local and federal levels across various categories.

Under 1,000 ballots are yet to be counted before results become official next week and those remaining will have until Monday at 5 p.m. to get signatures cured.

Cano also mentioned that SLO County could certify results by March 27, earlier than the prescribed California Elections Code deadline of April 4.

For all voting results, visit the SLO County website.

Caleb Nguyen

