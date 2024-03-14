Woods Humane Society announces St. Pet-rick’s adoption weekend

SAN LUIS OBISPO, Calif. – The Woods Humane Society (Woods) reduced its adoption fees for all animals to just $70 to celebrate St. Patrick's Day weekend.

The promotion will begin on March 15 and run through March 17 as several dogs, cats, puppies and kittens all seek new homes for the spring.

Woods CEO Emily L'Heureux stated the importance of finding these animals homes at this time of year.

“Not only is St. Patrick’s Day this weekend, but mid-March is also the time of year when we start to field increasing requests to shelter puppies and kittens as baby season gets underway,” said L’Heureux. “Our hope is that this fun event will help our dogs, cats, puppies and kittens find some good luck and a loving family, while also helping us make room for the many animals still in need of our care.”

All adoptable animals have been given proper medical treatment and adoptions will have a month of pet insurance with a free check-up at a local vet clinic.

For more information about Woods you can visit the website or call 805-543-9316.