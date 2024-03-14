San Luis Obispo County Regional Airport to offer expanded routes in exciting update

SAN LUIS OBISPO, Calif. – The SLO County Airport (SBP) announced it will have upcoming upgrades to its air service.

The airport said the increased flights to Los Angeles, Dallas/Fort Worth and San Diego reflect the SBP's confidence to giving passengers a wider range of travel options.

"SBP is ecstatic to announce that the Portland flight is back as it is extremely popular with residents of our region. Additional flights to Seattle, Los Angeles, Dallas/Fort Worth, and San Diego are icing on the cake. These developments underscore our dedication to enhancing the travel experience for our community and visitors, and we look forward to continuing to serve as a gateway to the Central Coast region.” Courtney Johnson, Director of Airports

Alaska Airlines will resume direct flights to Portland International Airport (PDX) and add a second daily flight to Seattle-Tacoma International (SEA) effective March 14.

United Airlines will begin a second daily direct flight to Los Angeles International Airport March 31 as part of its role as a vital transportation hub of the Central Coast region.

The SBP will also offer two more new routes to passengers starting in May through both American Airlines and Alaska Airlines.

Passengers can enjoy new accessibility to Dallas/Fort Worth Invitational Airport (DFW) due to a second daily flight by American Airlines starting on May 7 allowing for more flexibility.

San Diego International Airport will also receive a second daily direct flight to San Diego International Airport (SAN) starting May 16 to capitalize on travel demand to Hawaii.

Though many new routes are being introduced, seasonal air service to Las Vegas will end on April 15 as the airline will assess the route's performance for future service opportunities.

Passengers can seek more information about flight schedules, bookings and fares on their respective airline websites or they may contact their preferred travel agency.