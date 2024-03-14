Grover Beach Police Department releases 2023 annual report

GROVER BEACH, Calif. – The Grover Beach Police Department released the 2023 Annual Report with a message from Chief of Police John Peters who is retiring after 30 years of public service.

The crime report saw an overall crime reduction by 17%, a 7% decrease in violent crime and 23% reduction in property crime.

GBPD has also worked on a long-standing objective of reducing traffic collisions which was accomplished in 2023. Traffic collisions decreased by 26% since 2022 and 35% since 2015.

The Traffic report also comes weeks after the announcement of Chief John Peter's retirement.

“I am happy I had the opportunity to work in the very supportive community of Grover Beach. I can confidently say that the Police Department has the best team of professionals in its history and Jim Munro will make an excellent Chief of Police,” said Chief Peters.

Chief Peters implemented significant department programs such as; Body Worn Cameras, Community Cameras, the Cannabis Regulatory Program, SpidrTech Community Surveys, and the Coffee with a Cop community engagement initiative.

He also has selected Commander Jim Munro as the incoming Chief in July 2024.

GBPD said it is looking ahead for goals in 2024 as they plan to expand their workforce, integrate technology, leverage resources to investigate criminal activity, and invest in more technology to better serve the community.

