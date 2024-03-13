Uplift Central Coast to continue community improvement thanks to $14 million investment

SAN LUIS OBISPO COUNTY, Calif. – Uplift Central Coast Coalition (Uplift) announced it received $14 million from the California Regional Investment Initiative of the California Jobs First program.

The Catalyst Program will aid Uplift's efforts for strategic roadmaps as well as recommend investments for all six counties of the Central Coast region.

Uplift Project Director Quinn Brady shared his gratitude for the generous grant to aid the local economy.

"We extend our sincere appreciation to community members, committee members, and stakeholders for their collaboration," said Brady. "Your partnership has strengthened our regional collaborative, and we look forward to achieving even more together."

Funding helps the company's goals of building an equitable and sustainable economy for the long term. The recent grant will aid regional economic strategy planning and also provide projects to aid the community.

Uplift took extensive measures last year to address challenges those on the Central Coast face and released a comprehensive report this January on such research into strategy development.

The company's goal is to now identify impactful methods to improve the local economy for a plan to the State this June.

For more information about Uplift and its other organizations, you can visit their website and for more on the Regional Investment Initiative, you can also visit their website.