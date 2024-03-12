San Luis Obispo Police ask for aid identifying and finding person involved in Costco theft

SAN LUIS OBISPO, Calif. – The San Luis Obispo Police Department is asking for the community's help in finding and identifying a person connected to a March 1 Costco theft.

SLOPD is asking for the community's assistance in identifying this person who committed a theft from Costco on March 1st. If you are able to provide info, please contact Officer Cox at 805-594-8019 or Crime Stoppers at 805-549-STOP. #240301047 pic.twitter.com/J368pUKIh0 — San Luis Obispo Police Department (@SLOCityPolice) March 12, 2024

Those able to provide any information are asked to contact Officer Cox at 805-594-8019 or Crime Stoppers at 805-549-STOP.