Skip to Content
San Luis Obispo County

San Luis Obispo Police ask for aid identifying and finding person involved in Costco theft

KEYT/MGN
By
Published 11:50 am

SAN LUIS OBISPO, Calif. – The San Luis Obispo Police Department is asking for the community's help in finding and identifying a person connected to a March 1 Costco theft.

Those able to provide any information are asked to contact Officer Cox at 805-594-8019 or Crime Stoppers at 805-549-STOP.

Article Topic Follows: San Luis Obispo County
City of San Luis Obispo
costco
crime
crime and courts
KEYT
San Luis Obispo Police Department
theft

Jump to comments ↓

Caleb Nguyen

BE PART OF THE CONVERSATION

News Channel 3-12 is committed to providing a forum for civil and constructive conversation.

Please keep your comments respectful and relevant. You can review our Community Guidelines by clicking here

If you would like to share a story idea, please submit it here.

Skip to content