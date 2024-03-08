San Luis Obispo hosts Clean Slate Clinic Event

SAN LUIS OBISPO, Calif.- This free event helps people clear legal offenses from their permanent records.

Allowing them to better qualify for jobs and housing.

City and County staff are helping people navigate the legal system to “rebuild” their lives.

The district attorney says most misdemeanors like DUIs are eligible for clearance.

Paperwork assistance was available in English and Spanish.

The event was open to locals with convictions processed through SLO County Superior court.

Another clinic is set for later this spring.