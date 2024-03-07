Sheriff’s office identifies man arrested for Avila Beach burglary

SAN LUIS OBISPO COUNTY, Calif. – Detectives identified a 44-year-old man in connection to an Avila Beach burglary according to the San Luis Obispo Sheriff's office Thursday, March 7.

The arrest occurred at the 2300 block of Theatre Drive in Paso Robles after the man burglarized a home in Avila Beach stated the sheriff's office.

The sheriff's office said that the man both stole and later abandoned a 2017 silver Jeep Wrangler behind a Target store on Theatre Drive but authorities later recovered the vehicle.

Detectives also believe the man may have been involved in similar crimes across both San Luis Obispo and Santa Barbara counties.

Those with any additional information on this incident or others are encouraged to contact Sheriff's Detective Gower Slane at 805-781-4913.