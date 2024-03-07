Cuesta College Administrator selected for prestigious international administrators award

SAN LUIS OBISPO, Calif. – Aubrey Kuan Roderick, Dean of Instruction for Creative Arts, Humanities, and Communication at Cuesta College has been selected as a recipient of the Fulbright International Education Administrators Award.

Roderick is one of two administrators selected from a community college from across the United States.

“My mission is to provide a clear understanding of what community colleges are all about and their integral role within our higher education system,” explained Roderick. "I aim to spotlight the outstanding work of our Cuesta College faculty and establish connections with institutions interested in sending their faculty and students to experience the excellence of California’s community colleges.”

The Fulbright International Education Administrator's Seminars are fully funded opportunities for administrators at American higher education institutions to learn about diverse educational programs abroad and meet partners in education from around the world.

“Dean Kuan Roderick’s Fulbright U.S. Scholar Award exemplifies Cuesta College’s dedication to promoting international understanding and collaboration on a global scale,” said Cuesta College Superintendent/President Dr. Jill Stearns.

Roderick will travel later this month to Taiwan to meet with officials from their Ministry of Education, go on campus visits to 15 higher education institutions, and participate in tours highlighting Taiwan's historical and cultural heritage.

“I am deeply honored to represent Cuesta College and return with valuable insights into Taiwan’s higher education system, cultural nuances, and culinary delights,” said Roderick. “I am also eager to showcase our institution’s exceptional work and explore collaborative opportunities that will enrich the learning and teaching experiences of our students and faculty.”