July 4th celebration to return to Paso Robles’ Barney Schwartz Park

PASO ROBLES, Calif. – The city of Paso Robles announced the return of its annual July 4th celebration at Barney Schwartz Park with calls for local business and organizations to sponsor the event.

Nearly 10,000 community members attended in 2023 and organizers anticipate an even bigger crowd for this year's proclaimed bigger and better event. Admission and parking will be free once more.

All ages are welcome to enjoy the day with two live bands, local food vendors and a Fun Zone all capped off with a grand fireworks show to close the evening.

Community support is necessary for the event to succeed and the city seeks sponsors who wish to support these goals in a collaborative effort.

Monetary donations or goods and services can be used as said support in exchange for exposure across social media, various marketing opportunities and other means of brand awareness.

Sponsoring businesses and organizations will have their chance to showcase their best for the local community and the city is excited to work alongside them at this year's party.

For more information on how to become a sponsor visit the city's July 4th website or contact Freda Berman at 805-237-3861.