PG&E to conduct aerial patrols across Central Coast this week

CENTRAL COAST, Calif. – Pacific Gas and Electric (PG&E) announced a new patrol system over the Central Coast will commence Wednesday, March 4 through Friday, March 6, in efforts to reduce wildfire risk.

Those in affected communities across both Northern and Central California could notice low flying helicopters especially in areas with livestock.

PG&E then will determine if ground crews are necessary to prevent further damage to these areas.

Electric distribution lines through both counties will be inspected across as part of the organization's described High Fire-Threat Districts.

Los Padres Public Safety and Regulatory supervisor Kyle Hurt mentioned the helicopter usage relieving inspectors of hiking such a route. Such measures are to investigate any risk to clean energy the company aims to provide for their customers.

For previous flight footage from the organization, click here and for more information about the PG&E, visit its website.