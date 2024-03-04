City improvement projects are underway in Grover Beach

GROVER BEACH, Calif. – The city of Grover Beach said their finances are thriving and that should bring hope to residents and visitors.

Over the next five years, the city wants to address needs to benefit the community. That includes investing in equipment and software for police and improving storm drains.

$7 million will be used to improve busy streets like West Grande Avenue.

City officials said their top priority is boosting the economy, public safety, housing and homelessness.

"Over the next several years, the city is adding 200 new housing units along West Grand Avenue and infill mixed use developments bringing in more restaurants, more customers, more diners, more pedestrians to enjoy our community," said Grover Beach city manager Matthew Bronson.

New housing just opened on Grand Avenue last week. The city manager said that was the largest affordable housing project in the history of Grover Beach.

Another new four-story housing unit is set to open in March of next year.