Cuesta College celebrates 20 years of music opportunity and success

Cuesta College Music faculty
today at 10:12 am
Published 10:27 am

SAN LUIS OBISPO, Calif. -- The Cuesta Music Faculty Concert is celebrating 20 years of music opportunity and a scholarship fundraiser with a matinee performance today.

The tradition began when two decades ago, a music faculty member discovered a student sleeping in their car with their child.

The student said, with limited funds, they had to choose to pay rent or attend school. Since then, Cuesta Music Faculty play one concert every semester to support music students.

The full proceeds go to the Music Student Scholarship Fund. The scholarship winners work full time, attend school full time, and still practice and perform professionally.

The spring concert showcases a variety of music from classical, jazz, folk, and Broadway.

The concert begins at 3 p.m. at the Harold J. Miossi Cultural and Performing Arts Center (Cuesta College’s campus off Highway 1) Get tickets today!

Christina Rodriguez

