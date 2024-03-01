Skip to Content
San Luis Obispo County

San Luis Obispo Diversity Coalition hosts Women of Color Symposium

Women of Color Symposium
By
New
today at 10:22 am
Published 10:51 am

SAN LUIS OBISPO, Calif. — The San Luis Obispo Diversity Coalition is hosting a Women of Color Symposium on Friday to uplift and connect women on the Central Coast. 

The sold out event has a packed agenda with speakers and activities. 

The Women of Color Symposium is focused on helping women develop skills, learning strategies, and building connections that will advance women of color up and down the coast.

Women of color who are also business owners and community leaders will have an opportunity to also share their stories and experiences with guests. 

The event will have vendors who are women of color to curate, breakfast and lunch. 

For more on this event, stay tuned on Your News Channel live at 4, 5, and 6 p.m. today. 

Article Topic Follows: San Luis Obispo County
KEYT

Jump to comments ↓

Author Profile Photo

Christina Rodriguez

BE PART OF THE CONVERSATION

News Channel 3-12 is committed to providing a forum for civil and constructive conversation.

Please keep your comments respectful and relevant. You can review our Community Guidelines by clicking here

If you would like to share a story idea, please submit it here.

Skip to content