San Luis Obispo Diversity Coalition hosts Women of Color Symposium

SAN LUIS OBISPO, Calif. — The San Luis Obispo Diversity Coalition is hosting a Women of Color Symposium on Friday to uplift and connect women on the Central Coast.

The sold out event has a packed agenda with speakers and activities.

The Women of Color Symposium is focused on helping women develop skills, learning strategies, and building connections that will advance women of color up and down the coast.

Women of color who are also business owners and community leaders will have an opportunity to also share their stories and experiences with guests.

The event will have vendors who are women of color to curate, breakfast and lunch.

