San Luis Obispo County agencies gather for the fight against the opioid epidemic

SAN LUIS OBISPO COUNTY, Calif. – The San Luis Obispo Opioid Coalition collaborated with the County of San Luis Obispo to host an educational event about substance abuse resources.

In attendance were many health care providers, counselors, case workers, non-profit organizations and many more people of interest to decrease the opioid epidemic.

According to the statistics presented on Thursday, San Luis Obispo County is in the top 10% for highest overdose deaths in the United States.

AEGIS Representative, Cami Cloward, said her life mission is to help make her hometown a better place without critical statistics.

“We all want to see the same thing. And that is that instead of our county being in that top ten of overdose death rates, that we move down and that we make the community better," said Cloward.

San Luis Obispo County Behavioral Supervisor for the MAT program, Brian Atwell, said this day proved there is a program available for everyone. Some resources are available for patients as young as twelve years old.

Other programs can help patients with travel assistance to reach treatment centers and others who do not have health insurance.

To find out more about substance abuse, resources, or where to ask for help – click on the link below.

https://www.slocounty.ca.gov/Departments/Health-Agency/Behavioral-Health/Drug-Alcohol-Services.aspx