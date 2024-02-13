SLO County wants people to prepare for upcoming storm

GROVER BEACH, Calif- With more rain on the way this week SLO County wants people to prepare for the upcoming storm.

Today is dry and sunny in San Luis Obispo County but that is about to change.

San Luis Obispo County crews are still cleaning up down trees from last week's severe weather.

SLO County Emergency Officials want people to get ready now before the rain hits this weekend.

"It's always best to have sandbags ready. People that have lower lying homes that may have some going into their garages or real close to their front door just get those sandbags ready," said Toni Davis Cal Fire SLO.

Cal Fire says to never drive past road closed signs if someone needs to drive in the rain this week please slow down.