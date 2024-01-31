One person is dead and another barricaded inside their apartment with police outside in Arroyo Grande Wednesday

ARROYO GRANDE, Calif. – One person is dead and officers with the Arroyo Grande Police Department are currently engaged in a standoff with a resident of the Cortina d'Arroyo Grande Senior Apartments complex at 241 N. Courtland Street Wednesday afternoon.

Officers responded to the initial call of shots fired in the office of the complex around 3:09 p.m. and responders discovered the body of a person shot and killed inside detail Arroyo Grande Police Department.

According to Arroyo Grande Police, the man is currently barricaded in their apartment after severing communications with crisis negotiators and the S.W.A.T. Team on the scene is attempting to restart negotiations.

The person is not considered to be a threat to the public at this time and no other injuries at the scene have been reported explain Arroyo Grande Police Department.

This is an evolving emergency response and more information will be added to this article as it becomes available.