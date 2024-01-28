‘Suspicious’ fire destroys two dental offices in San Luis Obispo

SAN LUIS OBISPO, Calif. — A 'suspicious' fire destroyed two dental offices early Saturday morning.

According to the San Luis Obispo City Fire Department, they got a call at about 1:36 a.m. about a commercial fire outside a building at the Fremont Plaza — a mix of dental and medical offices — near Peach Street.

SLOCFD says, the fire started outside a Fremont Plaza building and extended into the two dental offices, which were "a total loss".

Courtesy: San Luis Obispo City Fire Dept.

Crews were able to successfully stop the fire from spreading to adjacent businesses in the commercial plaza.

Prior to the structure fires, SLOCFD says, they responded to reports of multiple trash can fires on Walnut Street and Peach Street East of Santa Rosa Street.

According to the emergency dispatch center, Pulsepoint, three smaller fires were mapped out near the streets that SLOCFD responded to.

Courtesy: Google Maps / Pulsepoint

SLOCFD says, they responded to a trash can on fire behind the Mosque of Nasreen on the 1100 block of Walnut St. — before the commercial fires.

No injuries were reported.

At this time, however, SLOCFD is deeming all the fires "suspicious" and an investigation is underway.

The San Luis Obispo City Police Department also assisted SLO city crews.

SLOPD is requesting anyone with information, including footage captured by home camera systems, to contact a detective by calling the 24/7 non-emergency dispatch line at (805)781-7312.