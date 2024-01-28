Planned burn taking place in San Luis Obispo County

SAN LUIS OBISPO COUNTY, Calif. — Beginning Monday, Jan. 29th through Wednesday, Cal Fire San Luis Obispo County will conduct planned burns in two locations.

Cal Fire SLO says, the first planned burn — called the "Fogs End" pile burning — will be conducted in Cambria near Main Street and Santa Rosa Creek Road, where crews will burn the remaining two acres of the "French broom brush piles."

The second planned burn, which is called the "Yaro" burn, is taking place east of Santa Margarita near Park Hill — west of Black Mountain near the Turkey Flat Off-Highway Vehicle campground area.

Cal Fire crews will conduct the burning of 60 acres of dead and down pine tree debris.

According to Cal Fire, the burning is expected to begin at 9:30 a.m. and conclude by 4:00 p.m. with smoke possibly visible in the communities of Creston, Atascadero, Pozo, Park Hill, Santa Margarita, and Cambria for a few days after the planned burns are completed.

"Prescribed burning is an important tool used to minimize fire hazards and the likelihood of uncontrolled future wildfires that would have the potential to induce significant air quality impacts on the local community," said a Cal Fire press release. "Should conditions not be suitable for good consumption and optimal smoke dispersal, the burn will be rescheduled."

To monitor air quality on the day of the planned burn, visit the San Luis Obispo County Air Pollution Control District website.