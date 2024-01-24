Skip to Content
San Luis Obispo native woman battles both stage four cancer and homelessness

today at 9:54 am
Published 11:02 am

SAN LUIS OBISPO, Calif. — An unhoused senior is battling stage four cancer alone in San Luis Obispo. 

Her community, along with Prado Shelter in SLO, are rallying with her to help her get to a tiny home. 

According to the 2022 Homeless Point-In-Time Count & Survey, out of the homeless population, only 20% are sheltered. 

Tiny homes are becoming more popular in the United States — specifically those used to help shelter the homeless population. 

Christina Rodriguez

