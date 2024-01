Picketing on campus may cause traffic delays for individuals coming during the strike pan extra time to arrive.

Cal Poly's campus will still be open and operating.

Faculty members are asking for a 12% pay raise.

23 CSU campuses will be walking out until Friday.

SAN LUIS OBISPO, Calif. – Cal Poly faculty are joining a five-day strike that runs Monday through Friday on every CSU campus.

