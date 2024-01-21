Skip to Content
San Luis Obispo County

San Luis Obispo Public Health hosts pop-up medical clinic at the SLO Public Library

San Luis Obispo County Public Health Dept.
By
today at 9:42 am
Published 9:56 am

SAN LUIS OBISPO, Calif. -- The San Luis Obispo Public Health Department is hosting a pop-up medical clinic today at the San Luis Obispo Public Library.

The free event is available for all people. It is specifically inviting those who are undeserved and unhoused in the community.

Medical professionals ill be providing providing; medical screenings, checking vital signs, blood pressure, and blood sugar checks.

They will also provide physical exams, wound care, medical advice and treatment, basic prescriptions, and limited over-the-counter medications. A rapid HIV and Hepatitis C testing, provided by Access Support Network will also be accessible

People are welcome from 12:30 to 3:30 p.m. to receive medical services. Pop-up clinics are available every 3rd Sunday of the month.

Article Topic Follows: San Luis Obispo County

Jump to comments ↓

Author Profile Photo

Christina Rodriguez

BE PART OF THE CONVERSATION

News Channel 3-12 is committed to providing a forum for civil and constructive conversation.

Please keep your comments respectful and relevant. You can review our Community Guidelines by clicking here

If you would like to share a story idea, please submit it here.

Skip to content