San Luis Obispo Public Health hosts pop-up medical clinic at the SLO Public Library

SAN LUIS OBISPO, Calif. -- The San Luis Obispo Public Health Department is hosting a pop-up medical clinic today at the San Luis Obispo Public Library.

The free event is available for all people. It is specifically inviting those who are undeserved and unhoused in the community.

Medical professionals ill be providing providing; medical screenings, checking vital signs, blood pressure, and blood sugar checks.

They will also provide physical exams, wound care, medical advice and treatment, basic prescriptions, and limited over-the-counter medications. A rapid HIV and Hepatitis C testing, provided by Access Support Network will also be accessible

People are welcome from 12:30 to 3:30 p.m. to receive medical services. Pop-up clinics are available every 3rd Sunday of the month.