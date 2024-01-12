Students react to SAVE Plan Debt Forgiveness Update

SAN LUIS OBISPO, Calif.- Some borrowers will see their student loans forgiven next month.

The Biden Administration says borrowers enrolled in the Save Plan who are eligible for early forgiveness will have their debts cancelled immediately starting next month.

The department will email borrowers about their repayment status in February.

Student loan forgiveness will also help those who attend community college.

The Department of Education estimates the save plan will make 85% of future community college borrowers debt free within ten years.

Educational staff say they hope more people will enroll in the save plan to get students on a faster track to debt relief.