Garage fire put out by crews in San Luis Obispo

SAN LUIS OBISPO, Calif. — According to the San Luis Obispo City Fire Department, a garage fire Sunday morning was able to be put out by firefighters.

SLO City Fire say they got a call about a structure fire at approximately 9:25 a.m at the 1400 block of Oceanairre Drive near Laguna Lake.

According to the SLOCFD, crews were able to isolate the fire to the garage and keep it from spreading to the residential home.

Courtesy: San Luis Obispo City Fire Dept.

SLOCFD say the fire was completely put out by crews at approximately 11:04 a.m.

There were no reported injuries and the cause of the fire is under investigation.