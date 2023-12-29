High Surf hits the Central Coast amidst winter elements

SAN LUIS OBISPO COUNTY, Calif. — High surf caused larger-than-normal rogue waves to hit the Central Coast. Flooding, water rescues, and severe clean-up continue even after Thursday’s hazardous conditions.

Four vacant RV’s were swept away near the Oceano Dunes by strong tides close to Strand Way.

A family of five with one toddler was rescued from a trapped truck near Pier Avenue.

Pismo Beach Pier closed due to high surf advisories. Waves pounded the deck and the city decided to close while high surf advisory is in effect.

Pismo Beach Police Department said patrols will be on standby near the pier.

Avila Beach tides reached over six feet on Thursday. The National Weather Service reports high surf may cause flooding in low-lying areas. The water rose up the sidewalk as people visited the pier.

Santa Barbara County Fire Department advises people to avoid any activity on coastal and waterlines. High Surfs will subside today but will be stronger tomorrow.

