San Luis Obispo City Hall main entrance to temporarily close for repairs

SAN LUIS OBISPO, Calif. — The city is preparing to temporarily close the City Hall main entrance for repairs starting in January 2024.

According to city officials, City Hall will remain open to the public with normal office hours during construction.

Beginning on Jan. 3rd, 2024, if weather permits, the entrance at Palm Street will be closed so crews can work to repair the concrete at the top of the entrance stairs and install push buttons on the doors to improve accessibility.

Construction will take place between 7 a.m. to 4 p.m. with repairs anticipated to be complete by mid-February.

The Finance and Information Technology entrance, the side door on Osos Street and the two doors at the parking lot behind City Hall on Mill Street will be open for the public.

To receive updates from the City, please register for City News e-notifications on the City’s website or follow the City of San Luis Obispo on their social media platforms.