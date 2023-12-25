Templeton high school graduate to participate in 2024 Rose Parade

SAN LUIS OBISPO, Calif.- Local high school graduate Jordan D'Acquisto will take part in the 2024 Rose Parade.

D'Acquisto graduated from Templeton High School in 2020 and has been involved with the parade for most of her life.

This will be her fourth float she has worked on her work and role includes:

2021: First year of ‘Stargrazers,’ design team member.

2022: ‘Stargrazers,’ element lead (welding cow in front).

2023: ‘Road to Reclamation,’ assistant design chair and element lead (baby snails).

2024: ‘Shock n’ Roll: Powering the Musical Current,’ design chair.

During decoration week, which runs December 26th-31st. Cal Poly builders and volunteers will be working on nearly 40 other floats for the Pasadena Classic.

Cal Poly's float theme this year is "Shock n' Roll: Powering the Musical Current" that will feature electric eels rocking at a swim party on a coral reef, along with other colorful sea creatures.

This is the school's 75th appearance in the parade.