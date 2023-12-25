San Luis Obispo seeking community feedback on area homelessness

SAN LUIS OBISPO, Calif.- San Luis Obispo residents impacted by homelessness are invited to take an online survey by Jan. 15, 2024, to provide input and feedback on homelessness.

"Homelessness is a complex issue and it requires a whole community approach to impact positive change. We are seeking engagement and input from the SLO community to incorporate updates to our action-oriented strategic plan," said Daisy Wiberg, the Homelessness Response Manager for the City’s Community Development Department.

The current plan focuses on Regional Collaboration & Engagement, Communications, Data, Pilot Programs and Funding Opportunities.

The city said this survey will help them better understand the community priorities to improve efforts to reduce homelessness in San Luis Obispo.

“While the City has identified multiple opportunities to make a positive impact in our homelessness response efforts, we do not have the capacity to implement them all simultaneously,” explain Wiberg. “This survey will help us better understand community priorities so that we can improve our efforts to preventing and reducing homelessness in San Luis Obispo.”

For more information, click here.