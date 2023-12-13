Planned burn to take place along Diablo Canyon Road, northwest of Avila Beach

SAN LUIS OBISPO COUNTY, Calif. – The Air Pollution Control District in San Luis Obispo County, along with CAL FIRE SLO and Diablo Canyon Fire Department PG&E, will be conducting a planned burn along Diablo Canyon Rd from Friday to Saturday.

CAL FIRE SLO provided more information in the following press release:

San Luis Obispo County - Tentatively, Friday, December 15, 2023, through Saturday, December 16, 2023, burning of vegetation will occur along Diablo Canyon Rd Northwest of Avila Beach. In cooperation with Diablo Canyon Fire Department PG&E, and SLO County APCD. Firefighters from CAL FIRE will conduct a 276 acre burn of coastal sage and oak woodlands on the Lighthouse Vegetation Management Project. Burning is expected to begin at 9:45 a.m. and conclude by 6:00 p.m. Smoke may be visible from Morro Bay to Oceano for a few days after burn has been completed.

Prescribed burning is an important tool used to minimize fire hazards and the likelihood of uncontrolled future wildfires that would have the potential to induce significant air quality impacts on the local community. Should conditions not be suitable for good consumption and optimal smoke dispersal, the burn will be rescheduled. To monitor air quality in your neighborhood on the day of the prescribed burn, visit SLOCleanAir.org.