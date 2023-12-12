Skip to Content
San Luis Obispo County

City officials invite community members to apply to serve on SLO City Advisory Bodies

City of San Luis Obispo
By
Published 11:26 am

SAN LUIS OBISPO, Calif. – City officials are inviting community members to apply to serve on SLO City Advisory Bodies.

The City provided more information in the following press release:

Have you been looking for ways to represent your community in local government? Apply to serve on an Advisory Body to the City Council. The deadline to apply is January 21, 2024.

Community members can apply to provide oversight and policy direction on a variety of matters, such as community events, public transit, bicycle and pedestrian transportation, equity, citations, architectural changes and plans in SLO, and more.

“Serving on a City Advisory Body is a rewarding way to make a real difference in San Luis Obispo,” said Mayor Erica A. Stewart. “Community members are the underpinning of local government, and we need people who are interested in representing their community on issues that matter most.”

Every year, the City Council appoints community members to advisory bodies, each of which serves an important role in City government. This year, the City of San Luis Obispo is looking to fill 21 volunteer positions on various advisory committees, boards, and commissions. These advisory bodies provide recommendations to City staff and the City Council on matters that will affect the community and shape the future of San Luis Obispo. The table below shows the open positions on each advisory body.

Advisory Body ApplicationNumber of Positions Open
Active Transportation Committee1
Administrative Review Board1
Architectural Review Commission2
Area Agency on Aging1
Citizens Transportation Advisory Committee1
Construction Board of Appeals2
Cultural Heritage Committee2
Housing Authority Board1
Human Relations Commission1
Mass Transportation Committee3
Parks and Recreation Commission2
Planning Commission2
Promotional Coordinating Committee1
Tourism Business Improvement District Board1

Learn more about the City of San Luis Obispo Advisory Bodies on the city's website.

Article Topic Follows: San Luis Obispo County
KEYT
san luis obispo
SLO City Advisory Bodies

Jump to comments ↓

Author Profile Photo

News Channel 3-12

Email the News Channel 3-12 Team

BE PART OF THE CONVERSATION

News Channel 3-12 is committed to providing a forum for civil and constructive conversation.

Please keep your comments respectful and relevant. You can review our Community Guidelines by clicking here

If you would like to share a story idea, please submit it here.

Skip to content