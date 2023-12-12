City officials invite community members to apply to serve on SLO City Advisory Bodies

SAN LUIS OBISPO, Calif. – City officials are inviting community members to apply to serve on SLO City Advisory Bodies.

The City provided more information in the following press release:

Have you been looking for ways to represent your community in local government? Apply to serve on an Advisory Body to the City Council. The deadline to apply is January 21, 2024.

Community members can apply to provide oversight and policy direction on a variety of matters, such as community events, public transit, bicycle and pedestrian transportation, equity, citations, architectural changes and plans in SLO, and more.

“Serving on a City Advisory Body is a rewarding way to make a real difference in San Luis Obispo,” said Mayor Erica A. Stewart. “Community members are the underpinning of local government, and we need people who are interested in representing their community on issues that matter most.”

Every year, the City Council appoints community members to advisory bodies, each of which serves an important role in City government. This year, the City of San Luis Obispo is looking to fill 21 volunteer positions on various advisory committees, boards, and commissions. These advisory bodies provide recommendations to City staff and the City Council on matters that will affect the community and shape the future of San Luis Obispo. The table below shows the open positions on each advisory body.