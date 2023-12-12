Atascadero Chamber of Commerce launches 2024 Central Coast Wine Passport

ATASCADERO, Calif. – The Atascadero Chamber of Commerce announced it has launched the 2024 Central Coast Wine Passport program, partnering with more than 50 local businesses to offer tastings.

The Atascadero Chamber of Commerce provided more information in the following press release:

The Atascadero Chamber of Commerce has launched the 2024 Central Coast Wine Passport program just in time for the holidays! A premier tasting experience.

Participants will enjoy complimentary tastings at 44 or more wineries, 6 breweries and cideries, and 3 distilleries. Also included, are complimentary corkage fees at participating restaurants and various discounts at local hotels.

“The Central Coast Wine Passport is one of our favorite programs here at the Chamber. Our passport allows people to discover dozens of fantastic wineries they might not have otherwise explored. For only $75 this passport is an absolute must for any wine lover.“ Josh Cross, CEO of the Atascadero Chamber of Commerce

Participating wineries include: 915 Lincoln Wines, Alpha Omega Collective, Ancient Peaks Winery, Barton Family Estate, Bella Luna Estate Winery, Bianchi Winery, Broken Earth Winery, Calcareous, Castoro Cellars, Cayucos Cellars, Cordant Winery, Derby Wine Estates, Dilecta Wines, Dubost Winery, Eberle Winery, Ecluse Wines, Fableist Wine, Field Recordings Winery, Frisby Cellars, Hidden Oak Winery, Hoyt Family Vineyards, Hunt Cellars, Kula Vineyards & Winery, La Perdignus Wine, Le Vigne, Loma Seca Vineyards, Midnight Cellars, Moonstone Cellars, My Favorite Neighbor, Opolo, Pasoport Wine Company, Penman Springs, Rava Wines, Ruby Cellars, Sculpterra Winery, Seven Oxen Estate Wines, Shadow Run Vineyards & Winery, Shale Oak Winery, Steinbeck Vineyards & Winery, Summerwood Winery, The Blending Lab Winery, Tobin James, Tolo Cellars, and Zobeto Wines.

The Central Coast Wine Passport program begins January 1, 2024, and will continue through Dec. 31, 2024. The estimated value of the Central Coast Wine Passport is valued at over $1,000 and can be purchased for only $75.

Purchase your Central Coast Wine Passport by visiting www.atascaderochamber.org or stop by the Chamber office located at 6907 El Camino Real, Ste. A, Atascadero. Wine Passports can also be mailed.

For more information, please call the Atascadero Chamber of Commerce at 805-466-2044.