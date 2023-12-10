Police in SLO conducting city-wide Distracted Driving Safety Operation

SAN LUIS OBISPO, Calif. — According to the San Luis Obispo Police Department, a city-wide distracted driving operation will be conducted Monday.

The SLO police department say, it will focus on drivers suspected of violating the hands-free cell phone law that states "drivers are not allowed to hold a phone or electronic communications device while operating a vehicle."

The type of hands-free cell phone use includes talking, texting or using an app while driving.

The SLO police department says, using a handheld cell phone while driving is punishable by a fine. While violating the hands-free law for a second time within 36 months of a prior conviction for the same offense will result in a point being added to a driver’s record.

“A driver’s focus should be on the road, not their phone,” Sgt. Evan Stradley said. “That text, phone call, email or social media post is not worth the risk to yourself and other people on the road.”

SLO PD say in order to avoid fines, jail-time or a potential traffic incident to pull over to a safe parking spot, especially to make important phone calls or to look up for directions,

The SLO police department also suggest, before driving, to silence the cell phone or put it somewhere out of reach.

Funding for this program is provided by a grant from the California Office of Traffic Safety through the National Highway Traffic Safety Administration.