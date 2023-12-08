San Luis Obispo announces city offices will close for last week of December

SAN LUIS OBISPO, Calif. – The City of San Luis Obispo announced many of its city public counters and offices will be closed during the last week of December, and encourage community members to conduct business with the city prior to the closure.

The city provided more details on operations in the following press release:

The City of San Luis Obispo is preparing to temporarily close public offices, public counters, and facilities at the end of the year from Friday, December 22, 2023 through Monday, January 1, 2024, reopening on Tuesday, January 2, 2024.

City services that are essential to public health and safety will continue during this time such as Water, Wastewater, Fire, Police, and Transit services will continue normal operations. The best way to report general issues within City limits or to request City services during this time is via Ask SLO, www.slocity.org/Ask .

Below are variations and instructions from specific departments on upcoming end-of-year closures.

City Administration and City Clerk

For questions for City Administration or the City Clerk's Office, please email cityclerk@slocity.org .

Community Development Department:

Building inspection services during this end-of-year closure must be scheduled through the City's self-service portal ( https://infoslo.slocity.org ) by December 21.

Permit applications submitted after December 21 will not be processed until after the New Year. Apply at the self-service portal https://infoslo.slocity.org .

Finance Department:

Visit www.slocity.org/pay to access links to our online payment systems.

Check payments can be placed in the drop box right outside the Finance front entrance. It will be checked daily.

Staff will not be available via phone but will return any voicemails the following week.

Fire Department:

To report an emergency, call 9-1-1.

To request non-emergency fire department assistance, call Non-Emergency Dispatch at (805) 781-7312.

Parks and Recreation Department:

Register online for activities, classes, and programs at www.SLOrecActivities.org .

Request Parks maintenance via Ask SLO at www.slocity.org/Ask .

For SLO Swim Center and Laguna Lake Golf Course holiday hours, please visit www.sloparksandrec.org .

Police Department:

To report an emergency, call 9-1-1.

To request non-emergency police department assistance, call Non-Emergency Dispatch at (805) 781-7312.

Records and the police department lobby will be closed Friday (12/22), and both Christmas and New Year's Day, reopening to the public on Tuesday, January 2, 2024.

Public Works Department:

The best way to report issues related to public streets and facilities within City limits or to request Public Works services during this time is via Ask SLO, www.slocity.org/Ask .

Purchase parking passes and permits online at slocity.org/parking

Utilities Department:

To report a water or sewer emergency, please call Non-Emergency Dispatch at (805) 781-7312.

For automated assistance with your utility bill, please call (805) 781-7133 or go to www.slocity.org/paywaterbill .

City Attorney: