Templeton Recreation’s Concerts in the Park opens band applications for 2024 summer series

TEMPLETON, Calif. – Templeton Recreation's Concerts in the Park announced it has opened band applications for the 2024 summer series.

The Templeton Community Services District provided more details and how to sign up in the following press release:

Band Applications for the Templeton Recreation Concerts in the Park summer series are now being accepted. We are looking for ten (10) bands representing a diverse mix of music that will appeal to our 1,000+ community members who gather at Templeton Park on Wednesday evenings during the summer. The 2024 summer concert series will run June 12, 2024 through August 21, 2024 (no concert on July 24th).

Band applications are due on Friday, January 19, 2024. Interested bands can find the application at www.templetoncsd.org. Applicants must also submit an electronic press kit (EPK) or physical press kit including links, photos, videos, and cover demos as well as a two-hour set list. The Templeton Recreation Concerts band selection committee will begin reviewing applications and assigning bands as early as January 23, 2024.

Interested in becoming a Templeton Recreation Summer Concerts in the Park sponsor? There are several opportunities available. Please email bheil@templetoncsd.org or call 805-434-4909 to request information.