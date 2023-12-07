Arroyo Grande selects Matthew J. Downing to be next City Manager

ARROYO GRANDE, Calif. – Arroyo Grande city officials announced they have selected Matthew J. Downing to be the next City Manager, pending the approval of an employment agreement.

The city provided more information in the following press release:

ARROYO GRANDE, CA. – The City of Arroyo Grande is pleased to announce the selection of Matthew J. Downing as its new City Manager pending the approval of an employment agreement, which will be considered at the City Council regular meeting scheduled for December 12, 2023. If approved, he will commence his new position on January 8, 2024. The pending appointment follows an executive search led by Mosaic Public Partners (“Mosaic”). The City Council selected Mosaic in late August, 2023, and the recruitment yielded the interest of 32 candidates. A comprehensive selection process was held in November, which resulted in the selection of Mr. Downing.

Mr. Downing holds a Bachelor of Science in Social Science and a Master of City and Regional Planning, both from California Polytechnic State University, San Luis Obispo.

“I am incredibly humbled and honored to return to Arroyo Grande and serve as its City Manager,” expressed Mr. Downing. “From the moment I began working for the City in 2010, I felt a deep connection to this community. Arroyo Grande holds a special place in my heart, and I am committed to dedicating my unwavering effort to achieving the City Council’s goals and advancing the community’s well-being.”

In addition to his professional accomplishments, Mr. Downing actively contributes to the broader municipal industry. He serves the League of California Cities as a member of the Environmental Quality Policy Committee and the Coastal Cities Group. He is also a member of the Municipal Management Association of Southern California and the American Institute of Certified Planners. Additionally, Mr. Downing currently chairs the Shell Beach Elementary School Site Council. Mr. Downing has resided on the Central Coast for nearly 35 years, including the past ten years in South County with his wife and two children.

The City would also like to express its gratitude to Mr. Bill Robeson, its Assistant City Manager/Public Works Director, who has been serving as the Interim City Manager while the position has been vacant.