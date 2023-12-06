San Luis Obispo County officials to host community meeting on winter preparedness for Arroyo Grande Creek Levee

SAN LUIS OBISPO COUNTY, Calif. – County officials announced they will host a community meeting on winter preparedness for the Arroyo Grande Creek Levee for residents in Oceano on Monday, Dec. 11.

The county provided the following:

San Luis Obispo, CA – The County of San Luis Obispo is hosting a Community Meeting about emergency preparedness and the Arroyo Grande Creek Levee for residents in Oceano.

Community Meeting

Monday, December 11, 2023

6:00 to 7:30 p.m.

Oceano Community Services District

1655 Front St., Oceano

With storm season approaching, it’s important to be prepared. Residents who live in the vicinity of the levee are invited to attend the meeting to learn valuable information and ask questions to help their families stay safe in the event of an emergency.

Information will include current conditions of the Levee and Lopez Lake, status of repair efforts, emergency planning information, and a question-and-answer period.

San Luis Obispo County District 4 Supervisor Jimmy Paulding will be in attendance, and representatives from County Public Works, County Fire, Five Cities Fire Authority, the Sheriff’s Department, Oceano CSD, and County Office of Emergency Services will be discussing winter planning and preparedness for the communities surrounding the Arroyo Grande Creek Levee.

Spanish interpretation will be available at the event. The meeting will also be streamed via Facebook Live on the County OES Facebook page for those who can’t attend in person at Facebook.com/SLOCountyOES.

Members of the public with questions about the meeting can contact the County Office of Emergency Services at oes@co.slo.ca.us or 805-781-5678.

For additional storm and flooding preparedness information, please visit ReadySLO.org.