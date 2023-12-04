Skip to Content
San Luis Obispo County

Sheriff’s arrest 21-year-old Nipomo man Friday for alleged sex crimes with at least two underage girls

San Luis Obispo County Sheriff's Office
today at 12:39 pm
Published 1:17 pm

SAN LUIS OBISPO COUNTY, Calif. – Detectives with the San Luis Obispo County Sheriff's Office arrested a 21-year-old Nipomo man for multiple sex crimes with at least two underaged females on Friday.

According to San Luis Obispo County Sheriff's Office, the two survivors, both 15-year-olds who were 14 when the alleged crimes began, were identified after an investigation began based on a tip in November of this year.

The Nipomo man was arrested on Friday, Dec. 1, and booked for unlawful sexual intercourse with a minor, oral copulation with a minor, sexual penetration with a minor, and using an underage person for obscene matter detail San Luis Obispo County Sheriff's Office.

Anyone with additional information is asked to contact the San Luis Obispo County Sheriff's Detective Bureau at 805-781-4500.

Andrew Gillies

Andrew is a Digital Content Producer and Assignment Desk Assistant for News Channel 3-12. For more about Andrew, click here.

